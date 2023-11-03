Saudis Officially Replaced Gregorian Date Instead of Hejira Calendar

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabian Cabinet approved that the officials interactions and affairs in this country would be done based on the Gregorian date.

The Saudi Cabinet approved that official transactions and matters in this country should be conducted based on the Gregorian date.

According to “Al-Khaleej Online,” the Saudi Cabinet, in a session led by Mohammed bin Salman, the Prime Minister and Crown Prince of the country, agreed to adopt the Gregorian calendar in all official transactions and matters, except for affairs related to Islamic regulations, which are calculated based on the Hejira calendar.

In the session held yesterday, the Saudi Cabinet also approved some initiatives, bilateral agreements, and understandings with certain countries, as well as the reconstitution of the committee for the resolution of disputes and insurance violations in Riyadh.

Source: MDEAST

www.shafaqna.com