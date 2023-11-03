English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 3Middle EastOther News

Saudis Officially Replaced Gregorian Date Instead of Hejira Calendar

0

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabian Cabinet approved that the officials interactions and affairs in this country would be done based on the Gregorian date.

The Saudi Cabinet approved that official transactions and matters in this country should be conducted based on the Gregorian date.

According to “Al-Khaleej Online,” the Saudi Cabinet, in a session led by Mohammed bin Salman, the Prime Minister and Crown Prince of the country, agreed to adopt the Gregorian calendar in all official transactions and matters, except for affairs related to Islamic regulations, which are calculated based on the Hejira calendar.

In the session held yesterday, the Saudi Cabinet also approved some initiatives, bilateral agreements, and understandings with certain countries, as well as the reconstitution of the committee for the resolution of disputes and insurance violations in Riyadh.

Source: MDEAST

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Saudi Arabia set to host 2034 football World Cup

asadian

Saudis unveil designs for AlUla International Airport expansion

asadian

Sudan: Warring sides resume peace talks in Saudi Arabia

asadian

Saudis plan to attract 100 million tourists per year

asadian

Saudi Arabia extends e-visa pool to 6 new countries

asadian

Madinah: Sweet business booms with date season

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.