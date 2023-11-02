Brutal air strikes in northern Gaza continue

SHAFAQNA-Israel faces more diplomatic pressure amid accusations of war crimes in Gaza, but brutal air strikes not slowing down.

Fierce fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian fighters is reported in northern Gaza and Gaza City as bombardment of besieged enclave intensifies.

Gaza officials say 195 killed, 120 missing in Israel’s bombing of Jabalia refugee camp, which the UN says may be “disproportionate attacks that could amount to war crimes”.

Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, Gaza’s only medical facility serving cancer patients, forced to shut down after running out of fuel. The Indonesian Hospital running on backup generator.

At least 9,061 Palestinians been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. More than 1,400 people have been killed in Israel

Source: aljazeera