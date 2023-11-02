Nature: Although no one knows how they work, Psychedelic treatments are rapidly toward approval

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Psychedelic drugs have undergone profound changes in psychiatry, gaining mainstream acceptance that had eluded them for decades. However, many questions remain about the chemicals once used to treat trauma and depression.
According to Nature, After decades of effort, the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Research, a non-profit research organization in San Jose, California, has officially applied to the FDA for approval to market MDMA – also known as Molly or Ecstasy – as a treatment PTSD.
Most experts believe that the approval of MDMA is based on clinical evidence and public support. Two large studies have shown that drugs can reduce symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder when administered in controlled sessions1,2. And it happens faster than other treatments. But how MDMA and other psychedelics work is still a mystery, both because the drugs have long been illegal and because mental disorders are difficult to study in animals.
As the legal landscape evolves, legal research into psychedelics is becoming increasingly easier – and potentially more profitable. Neuroscientists, psychiatrists, pharmacists, biochemists and others are entering the field, bringing new ideas about how drugs work at the cellular and molecular levels , and trying to understand how these mechanisms might help reduce symptoms of psychosis.
