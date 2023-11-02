Nature: Although no one knows how they work, Psychedelic treatments are rapidly toward approval

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- Psychedelic drugs have undergone profound changes in psychiatry, gaining mainstream acceptance that had eluded them for decades. However, many questions remain about the chemicals once used to treat trauma and depression.

According to Nature, After decades of effort, the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Research, a non-profit research organization in San Jose, California, has officially applied to the FDA for approval to market MDMA – also known as Molly or Ecstasy – as a treatment PTSD.