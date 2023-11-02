MEE: Bahraini Ambassador to Israel ‘Recalled’

SHAFAQNA -Bahrain’s parliament has announced the recall of its ambassador to Israel, according to a statement put out on its website on Thursday (02 Nov. 2023), however it is not clear if the envoy will indeed leave.

Spokesman for the Council of Representatives, the country’s lower legislative house, said economic cooperation with Israel would also be put on hold amid its bombardment of Gaza.

“This is a confirmation of the historic Bahraini position in support of the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the fraternal Palestinian people, which has been previously declared by the King at conferences and events,” the statement read, referring to Bahrain’s King Hamad Al-Khalifa.

The statement also condemned Israel’s “lack of respect for international humanitarian law” in its military operations in Gaza and affirmed Bahrain’s support for an independent Palestinian state. It is not clear whether the move would be temporary and Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry has not commented on the matter.

Source: middleeasteye