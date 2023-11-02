Senate report: Islamophobia is an acute threat to Canadian Muslims

SHAFAQNA-Islamophobia remains a consistent problem in this country and concrete action is required to reverse the growing tide of hate in Canada, according to a new Senate report released Thursday.

“The evidence is clear: Islamophobia is an acute threat to Canadian Muslims and urgent action is needed,” Sen. Salma Ataullahjan, chair of the Senate human rights committee, told reporters Thursday.

“We must commit to building a more inclusive country and to better promoting our Muslim relatives and friends, neighbours and colleagues.

The report, the first of its kind to look into Islamophobia in Canada, the reasons behind it and to provide recommendations on changing course, took a year and involved 21 public meetings and heard from 138 witnesses.

The report said the committee “was disturbed to hear that incidents of Islamophobia are a daily reality for many Muslims, that one in four Canadians do not trust Muslims.

The report’s finding that one in four Canadians do not trust Muslims comes from a submission to the committee from Maple Lodge Farms, a supplier of Halal meat in Ontario’s Peel region, which said it gathered the information from a “national survey” it conducted of 1,500 Canadians.

Source: cbc