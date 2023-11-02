English
East Jerusalem: Israeli police storm hospital, detaining Gaza visitors

SHAFAQNA-Israeli police stormed a hospital in East Jerusalem and arrested a number of patients from Gaza on Thursday.

The Ma’an news agency said a large number of officers raided al-Makassed Hospital after besieging it and putting officers on the roof.

Israeli police said they arrested 11 Gazans and one Palestinian from the West Bank who were “hiding” in the hospital.

The detainees were transferred to the Jerusalem District Police for questioning.

A source told MEE those arrested were Palestinians from Gaza who came to Jerusalem on Israeli-issued permits to accompany patients.

Siraj Abu Arafa, a lawyer at the Jerusalem-based Wadi Hilweh Information Center, said 12 people were arrested, including “women, young men and a boy”.

Source:middleeasteye

