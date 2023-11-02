English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Jordan’s king visits Qatar, Bahrain & UAE

0

SHAFAQNA-Jordan’s King Abdullah II discussed the international community’s role in pressing for an immediate cease-fire during a regional tour covering Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

King Abdullah met with Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in the capital Doha on Wednesday, the Jordan News Agency reported.

During the meeting, Abdullah stressed that “a military or a security solution will not succeed in resolving the Palestinian issue and that what is needed is a political solution to reach a just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution.”

Source: aa

Related posts

East Jerusalem: Israeli police storm hospital, detaining Gaza visitors

asadian

MEE: Bahraini Ambassador to Israel ‘Recalled’

asadian

Brutal air strikes in northern Gaza continue

asadian

UN’s Relief Chief: People in Gaza Being Starved, Traumatized & Bombed to Death

asadian

Jordan-Columbia-Chile Cut Ties With Israel

asadian

Gaza’s Christians hold baptism under fire

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.