Jordan’s king visits Qatar, Bahrain & UAE

SHAFAQNA-Jordan’s King Abdullah II discussed the international community’s role in pressing for an immediate cease-fire during a regional tour covering Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

King Abdullah met with Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in the capital Doha on Wednesday, the Jordan News Agency reported.

During the meeting, Abdullah stressed that “a military or a security solution will not succeed in resolving the Palestinian issue and that what is needed is a political solution to reach a just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution.”

