UN experts :Palestinian people are at grave risk of genocide

“All parties must comply with their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law. An immediate humanitarian ceasefire is demanded to ensure that aid reaches those who need it. A ceasefire also means channels of communication can be opened to ensure the release of hostages”, they expressed.

Attacks on #Jabalia refugee camp a brazen breach of international law, say UN experts. “Time is running out for #Gaza,” they say, denouncing #Israel’s refusal to halt plans to decimate the Gaza strip: “The Palestinian people are at grave risk of genocide.” https://t.co/agzLHhDst9 pic.twitter.com/I1DrxlkJ37 — UN Special Procedures (@UN_SPExperts) November 2, 2023

Source:Al Jazeera