UN experts :Palestinian people are at grave risk of genocide

SHAFAQNA- The Palestinian people are at grave risk of genocide”, United Nations experts warned.

A group of UN experts said that ” the situation in Gaza has reached a catastrophic tipping point. Water is essential to human life, and two million Gazans are struggling to find drinking water”.

“All parties must comply with their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law. An immediate humanitarian ceasefire is demanded to ensure that aid reaches those who need it. A ceasefire also means channels of communication can be opened to ensure the release of hostages”, they expressed.

Attacks on #Jabalia refugee camp a brazen breach of international law, say UN experts. “Time is running out for #Gaza,” they say, denouncing #Israel’s refusal to halt plans to decimate the Gaza strip: “The Palestinian people are at grave risk of genocide.” https://t.co/agzLHhDst9 pic.twitter.com/I1DrxlkJ37

— UN Special Procedures (@UN_SPExperts) November 2, 2023

Source:Al Jazeera

