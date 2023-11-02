World Bank: Half of all Afghans are living in poverty

SHAFAQNA-The World Bank in its latest monthly report, said that half of all Afghans are living in poverty.

According to the statement, from January to September 2023, total exports amounted to US$1.3 billion.

“From January to September 2023, total exports amounted to US$1.3 billion, representing a slight decrease of 0.5 percent compared to the same period in 2022, and Pakistan remains Afghanistan’s largest export market, accounting for 55 percent of total exports, followed by India at 29 percent.”

It’s stated in the report that imports reached US$ 5.7 billion, showing a 27 percent growth.

Source: tolonews