Syria: Health sector infrastructure destroyed as a result of war

SHAFAQNA-According to the latest official data, as of 2020, 110 health units out of the 1,864 affiliated with the Ministry of Health were completely destroyed in Syria.

A rate of 5.9%, while 368 health units were partially damaged, amounting to about 19.7%.

Furthermore, 378 ambulances were destroyed out of a total of 801 that existed before the war, nearly 47.19%.

On the other hand, government spending on the health sector during the pre-war years reached more than 1.6% of the total gross domestic product, but this spending declined during the war at a 1.1% annual pace.

According to official data, the acute shortage of medical services has caused an increase in disease rates and a decrease in immunity among Syrians.

Some epidemics that vanished decades ago have reappeared, such as polio, cholera, and tuberculosis.

It has also become more difficult for women to access reproductive health services.

This has led to a decrease in the number of births conducted under specialized supervision, and an increase in the mortality rate of newborns during the first month of birth, reaching 11.8 per thousand.

Source: almayadeen