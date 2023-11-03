Gaza siege: Israeli attack hits medical convoy at hospital gate

SHAFAQNA- Many casualties feared as Israeli attack hits ambulance convoy carrying wounded as it was leaving Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza officials say. In a separate attack, children among at least 14 Palestinians killed while escaping south along Gaza’s coastal road, according to officials.

The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip has climbed to 9,227, the Health Ministry said on Friday (03 Nov. 2023). “The victims include 3,826 children and 2,405 women, while 23,516 other people were injured,” ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra told a news conference in Gaza City.

He said 2,100 people are still trapped under the rubble in Gaza, including 1,200 children. “The Israeli attacks left 136 medics dead and 25 ambulances destroyed,” Al-Qudra said.

“Sixteen massacres have been documented within the past hours, taking 196 victims, raising the total number of massacres committed by the occupation to 997,” he added.

He said Israeli forces have targeted more than 102 health care facilities in Gaza since Oct. 7, even though under the rules of war, such facilities should be exempt from attacks. Israeli authorities send back thousands of Palestinians from Gaza who were working in Israel when the war started.

An estimated 3,000 Palestinians from Gaza who were working in Israel when the war started have been forced to return to the enclave. Thousands were believed to had gone missing amid a campaign of mass arrests after October 7. At least nine Palestinians killed in overnight Israeli raids across occupied West Bank, including five in Jenin.

Israeli PM rules out temporary ceasefire

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled out a temporary ceasefire despite growing Western pressure for a humanitarian pause to allow essential aid into the Gaza Strip.

In a statement after meeting the USA’s Secretary of State, Netanyahu said Israel is continuing with “all of its power” and “refuses a temporary ceasefire that doesn’t include a return of our hostages.”

USA’s House of Representative passes $14.5bn military aid package for Israel

The United States House of Representatives has passed a Republican plan providing $14.5bn in military aid for Israel, setting up a partisan clash over the usually bipartisan issue of backing the staunch USA’s ally. The plan, which is funded by cuts to the Internal Revenue Service, passed on Thursday by 226 votes to 196, largely along party lines.

Source: aljazeera, aa