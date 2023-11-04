Expert: US has no interest in expanding war in region/ “Declaring ceasefire” most likely option

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- An expert on Middle Eastern affairs discusses the future of the Gaza war, saying: The Islamic countries in the region do not have the courage to cooperate with the Americans. This war has had an impact on the links between the United States and its regional allies. The anger of the public has weakened the U.S. position in the region, and the United States cannot think of cooperating with the Islamic and Arab countries, even Turkey, a member of NATO, is under pressure and cannot maintain its past cooperation. Therefore, the likelihood of ending the war and declaring a ceasefire is more probable.

Mr. Mohammad Jafar Ghanadbashi, in an interview with Shafaqna Future, responded to the question of how likely it is for the conflicts in Gaza to escalate and turn into a regional battle and said: Regarding this war, there are major divisions in analyses and predictions. Some have been talking about the World War III, and it has even been said that this war is a prelude to a war in which all major powers will be involved, as there have been severe disagreements between the major powers over this region, and energy and the issue of trade routes between China, Russia, and Iran with the desired Western route have been raised. Therefore, some have talked about World War III, but despite the discussion of this analysis, few accept it seriously. This analysis has been raised since the Syrian war, but it has recently become more important, especially as the Israelis follow the issue of Armageddon.

He added: The second analysis suggests that this war will expand beyond this, but it will reach the point of a ceasefire and will not progress to the stage of involving global powers. Another analysis, designed for the short term and accepted by most analysts, emphasizes that this war is in a way that most Israelis cannot continue it. In the past, in the ten wars they imposed on Gaza, it was the same way, and they quickly accepted a ceasefire, so it is unlikely that this war will last longer than those. The reason for the short duration of this war is the inability of Israel to continue it. Both their citizens cannot tolerate staying in shelters, and their economy has paralyzed and does not want this situation to continue, and their military morale has been lost in this defeat. There are many political differences within Israel, and the cumulative of these reasons indicates Israel’s inability to continue this war.

He continued: In the next stage, we must pay attention to the situation of Israel’s supporters. The Americans are a power that has been unsuccessful in Afghanistan and have been expelled from that land. The French are a power that has been expelled from Africa. The situation in England is also clear. There are severe internal divisions in England, so the power of the West is not enough to support Israel, and they are not interested in expanding the war. The West is concerned that by expanding this war, they will lose the Ukrainian front and do not want a regional war to expand. The United States has the presidential elections next year. The price of oil affects the results of the US elections. US is concerned that increasing tension in the region will disrupt the energy transfer process to the West. If we want to prepare a list of reasons for the US’ lack of interest in expanding the war, this list will be long. US military personnel have shown in various bases in Syria and other regional bases that none of them have the ability to stand and fight in asymmetric wars with the resistance front. One of the common reasons for the US, England, France, and even Israel to move toward peace is the global protests against the Gaza massacre. The global protests are such that the security of the embassies of these countries around the world is at risk. The West is worried about the large gatherings that are formed all over the world because the global anger and hatred towards the actions of the Israelis can endanger the interests of the West and the supporters of Israel or threaten the lives of their citizens.

He said: If the war is short-term, despite Mr. Netanyahu’s slogans saying that we should not accept a ceasefire or that a ceasefire means that we accept future defeats, this issue will not come true. The Americans also say such things, but the global protests and jeopardizing the interests of Israel’s supporters all over the world and the threat felt by people who are angry and enraged by infanticide have caused this concern in the West. This situation can affect US’ image in the world and the relations between the United States and all Islamic countries. Today, the Islamic countries of the region do not have the courage to cooperate with the Americans. This war has affected the ties between the United States and its regional allies. The anger of public opinion has weakened US’ position in the region, and the United States cannot think of cooperation with the Islamic countries of the region and the Arab countries of the region. Even Turkey, which is a member of NATO, is under pressure and cannot have the cooperation of the past, hence the possibility of Ending the war and declaring a ceasefire is more likely.

Source: Shafaqna Persian