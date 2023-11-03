English
Bank of England governor: Conflict in Middle East could have significant effects for energy markets

SHAFAQNA-Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said that the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict poses a potential risk to the bank’s efforts to bring down inflation.
Bailey told CNBC that the now almost four-week conflict could have significant knock-on effects for energy markets, which could ultimately push prices higher again.
“It obviously is a risk going forward,” he told Joumanna Bercetche.

