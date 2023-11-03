English
Survey: Half of public favors Gantz to lead Israeli government

7SHAFAQNA-Survey finds about half of the public favors ex-Defense Minister Gantz to lead Israeli government.

In a sharp loss of support, only 27% of Israelis believe that longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is the right person to run the government, according to the results of a new poll released Friday.

The poll done by the Lazar Research Institute for Israeli daily Maariv found that 49% of Israelis, or about half, believe that Benny Gantz, leader of the National Unity Party, is the best figure to lead the country’s government.

The poll involved a random sample of 522 Israeli adults, with a margin of error of 4.3%.

Source : aa

