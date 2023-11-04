American Muslim express outrage over Biden’s dismissal of Palestinian death count

SHAFAQNA- American Muslim have expressed outrage over Biden’s dismissal of the Palestinian death toll in Gaza .

“To hear the president, with all the proof that exists, deny solid numbers of the death toll is dehumanizing to us as Palestinian Americans,” said Ayah Ziyadeh, advocacy director at American Muslims for Palestine (AMP).

Just last week, when the Gaza Health Ministry released statistics that the death toll was more than 6,500, Biden shrugged off those numbers.

“I have no notion that the Palestinians are telling the truth about how many people are killed. I’m sure innocents have been killed, and it’s the price of waging a war,” Biden said on Oct. 25.

“(But) I have no confidence in the number that the Palestinians are using.”

Ziyadeh told Anadolu that for Biden to deny the death toll provided by the Gaza Health Ministry is “disturbing,” especially since the UN verified the casualties.

“It makes me feel absolutely disturbed and disgusted, especially for a president who says he stands up for human rights,” said Ziyadeh.

“There is no gray area. It’s black and white. You’re either on the side of the oppressor or on the side of the oppressed,” Ziyadeh said.

Ziyadeh expressed that “Israel is committing war crimes and violating international law. They’re engaging in genocide, ethnic cleansing, mass murder and collective punishment. It’s gut-wrenching.”

Source:Anadolu Agency