Arab FMs to meet Blinken

SHAFAQNA-Arab foreign ministers to meet Blinken as Israel strikes hospital, ambulances.

The foreign ministers of five Arab states, as well as representatives from the Palestinian authority will meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Amman on Saturday as Israel’s indiscriminate strikes on the Gaza Strip continue, targeting ambulances and hospitals.

Israeli airstrikes hit civilians in the al-Shifa hospital and the al-Rashid road as the Israeli army continues encirclement of Gaza City.

According to Gaza’s health ministry the strike on al-Shifa hospital was on the hospital gate, with footage from the scene showing bodies strewn next to ambulances.

Source: new arab