Lebanese Professor: Israel considers itself above the law and does not recognize the UN’s Charter & international resolutions

SHAFAQNA– In an exclusive interview with Shafaqna Lebanon, Dr Camille Habib, Professor of International Relations at the Lebanese University emphasized: What is going on in the Gaza Strip is an obvious injustice and cruelty and a war crime that has nothing to do with international laws and human rights.

According to Shafaqna, the Lebanese Professor maintained: Israel considers itself above the law and does not recognize the UN’s Charter and international resolutions.

By referring that despite everyone remembers what happened in 2000 when Israel unconditionally withdrew from Lebanon as a result of resistance attacks and not in the implementation of Resolution 425, Habib emphasized: this regime just understands the language of fire and force, since it basically is a regime that has been established on the basis of terrorism, massacre and blood, i.e. unfortunately none of the laws that we taught our students in universities is implemented in practice, and this issue, in my opinion, causes loss of global trust to international organizations, charters of the United Nations and the so-called world community.

