Study: Regular exercise can maintain neuronal control as adults age

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- A new study compared the function of adult neurons in the brains of mice that exercised regularly with that of mice that led a sedentary lifestyle. The results showed that these neurons in active mice had increased synaptic input from other brain regions and had less loss of synapses than neurons in sedentary mice. Preservation of such neural connections could mean better retention of certain cognitive skills as we age. This study was published in eNeuro.

“Long-term exercise has enormous benefits for the aging brain and can prevent age-related decline in memory function by increasing survival rates and altering the network of neurons born in early adulthood, thereby facilitating their participation in cognitive processes,” said Henriette van Praag, study author and assistant professor at Florida Atlantic University. PsyPost reported.

Decline in cognitive function occurs with age. In recent decades, the average life expectancy of people around the world has steadily increased. As a result, the proportion of older people in the population is increasing, and with it the number of people experiencing varying degrees of cognitive decline. This decline usually first affects the structure of the hippocampus and adjacent brain regions, areas of the brain important for learning and memory.

Source: PsyPost

