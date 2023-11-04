Israeli Airstrike Hits Gaza’s Water Reservoir

SHAFAQNA- Israeli strikes targeted a public water tank that supplies several neighborhoods east of Rafah.

The Israeli army also targeted entrance of Al-Nasr Children’s Hospital in the western Gaza City, the channel said on Telegram.

Also, a mosque at the center of the densely populated Sabra neighborhood in western Gaza was bombed, Al-Aqsa TV added.

Eyewitnesses reported that fishing boats burned on shore of Rafah in the Gaza Strip after were targeted by the Israeli army.

According to an Al-Jazeera correspondent, the Israeli occupation forces targeted solar panels in the Gaza City, which serve as the sole source of electricity for the remaining residents.

Source: aa