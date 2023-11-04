Study: High salt intake linked to risk of Type 2 diabetes

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- A new study from Tulane University published in the Proceedings of the Mayo Clinic found that the frequent addition of salt to foods is associated with an increased risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

According to Science Daily, the study surveyed more than 400,000 adults and found that participants who “sometimes,” “usually,” or “always” added salt had a 13%, 20%, and 39% higher risk of Type 2 diabetes, respectively to get sick.

“We already know that limiting salt intake can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and high blood pressure, but this study shows for the first time that cutting back on salt can also help prevent Type 2 diabetes,” said lead author Dr. Lu Qi. HCA Regents Distinguished Chair and Professor of the School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine at Tulane University.

