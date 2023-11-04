English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Other News

Study: High salt intake linked to risk of Type 2 diabetes

0

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- A new study from Tulane University published in the Proceedings of the Mayo Clinic found that the frequent addition of salt to foods is associated with an increased risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

According to Science Daily, the study surveyed more than 400,000 adults and found that participants who “sometimes,” “usually,” or “always” added salt had a 13%, 20%, and 39% higher risk of Type 2 diabetes, respectively to get sick.

“We already know that limiting salt intake can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and high blood pressure, but this study shows for the first time that cutting back on salt can also help prevent Type 2 diabetes,” said lead author Dr. Lu Qi. HCA Regents Distinguished Chair and Professor of the School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine at Tulane University.

More research is needed to determine why high salt intake may be linked to the risk of Type 2 diabetes. However, Qi believes that salt encourages people to eat more, thereby increasing their risk chances of developing risk factors such as obesity and inflammation. The study found an association between regular salt consumption and higher BMI and waist/hip ratio.

Qi said the next step will be to conduct a clinical trial tracking how much salt participants consume and observe the effects.

Source: Science Daily

www.shafaqna.com

 

 

Related posts

Study: Regular exercise can maintain neuronal control as adults age

asadian

Study: 50% chance the world will experience 1.5C warming by 2030

asadian

Study: Reducing the risk of premature death by walking 8000 steps a day

asadian

Nature: How AI can help protect endangered species

asadian

New drinking water filtration method could be used in disaster areas

asadian

Study: Simple dietary changes can reduce carbon emissions and improve health

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.