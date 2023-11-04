English
More schools hit in heavy Israeli bombing of Gaza

SHAFAQNA-Israel’s heavy bombardment of Gaza intensifies, targeting schools, shelters, hospital areas and ambulances.

At least 15 killed in strike on school in Jabalia refugee camp, health ministry says.
An attack on an ambulance convoy in Gaza City on Friday killed at least 15 people, according to health officials. Israel confirmed that it hit an ambulance, but said that Hamas fighters had been the target, without providing evidence.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has headed to Jordan for a summit with Arab leaders, after concluding a trip to Israel.
At least 9,488 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. More than 1,400 people have been killed in Israel.

Source: aljazeera

