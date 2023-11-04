USA House passes $14.3bn aid package for Israel

SHAFAQNA-The USA House of Representatives and its new Speaker Mike Johnson passed a $14.3 billion aid package for Israel.

However, most Democrats and even some Senate Republicans call the legislation “flawed.”

The aid package passed the Republican-controlled House Thursday evening with the support of 12 Democrats. The legislation would cut 14.3 billion dollars from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and use it instead to aid Israel in the war against Hamas.

However, most Democrats accuse Republicans of leveraging the aid for Israel for funding cuts.

“Many of us are perplexed at the decision that was made by Republicans to abandon the approach that has been taken in a bipartisan way to respond to emergencies and try to politicize it by imposing a condition in their legislation that was designed to undermine the inflation reduction. That is the classic definition of a political stunt,” said House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D- NY).

Source:erienewsnow