International Shia News Agency
Türkiye recalls envoy to Israel

SHAFAQNA-Türkiye said it was recalling its ambassador to Israel and breaking off contacts with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in protest at the bloodshed in Gaza.

Ankara announced its decision on the eve of what promises to be a difficult visit to Turkey by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Palestinian ally Türkiye had been gradually mending its torn relations with Israel until the start of the Gaza war last month.

But it began to harden its tone against both Israel and its Western supporters – particularly the United States – as Israel’s campaign escalated and the death toll among Palestinian civilians, which now stands at almost 9,500 killed in Gaza, grew.

The Turkish foreign ministry foreign said ambassador Sakir Ozkan Torunlar was being recalled for consultations “in view of the unfolding humanitarian tragedy in Gaza caused by the continuing attacks by Israel against civilians, and Israel’s refusal [to accept] a ceasefire”.

Source: newarab

