China: Israel-Palestine war fuels online anti-Semitism, Islamophobia

SHAFAQNA-Israel-Palestine war fuels online anti-Semitism, Islamophobia in China.

Following Hamas’s surprise assault on Israel and the subsequent Israeli bombardments of Gaza, Jen Tao logged on to the Chinese social media platform Weibo to express her condolences for the thousands who had died on both sides of the conflict.

“I thought I was going to find kind words for the victims, but instead I was shocked to see a lot of hateful things posted about Muslims and Jews,” the 38-year-old surgeon at a hospital in Shanghai, told Al Jazeera.

Source: ALJAZEERA