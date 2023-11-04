SHAFAQNA-Arab leaders disapprove of US position, demand ceasefire.7

A diplomatic but public rebuke of the American position

Antony Blinken made it clear … that he didn’t see the need for a call for a ceasefire. He said Hamas has promised to commit more October 7 attacks, and as long as that was the position then Israel was justified in defending its citizens.

Both the Egyptian and Jordanian foreign ministers made it clear that the US position isn’t acceptable to the Arab nations that were in Amman.

As far as they’re concerned there should be a ceasefire. The death toll is becoming too high, there are too many breaches – in their eyes – of international law.

There are reasons that hostilities keep going on, and it is that the Israelis continue to push deeper and deeper into Gaza

Blinken having ‘very difficult meetings’ with Arab leaders

Al Jazeera’s diplomatic editor James Bays says US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has had some “very difficult meetings” with leaders of five Arab countries.

“They do not agree with the US position. They are all calling for an immediate ceasefire,” Bays said.

While the US supports the idea of humanitarian pauses to get “sustained supplies of aid” into Gaza and foreign nationals out, it still has not managed to convince Israel to agree to this, he said.

Source: Aljazeera