Afghanistan: On eve of winter, residents complain of high fuel prices

SHAFAQNA-On the eve of winter, some residents of Afghanistan’s capital complained about the high price of fuel, especially coal and wood.

They said that the economic challenges and lack of work are the reasons that they are not able to buy fuel for the winter.

“There is no work, there are no foreigners, people live in poverty, now a bag of coal costs 1,500, 1,700 or 2,000,” said Najibullah, a Kabul resident.

“Taliban should pay close attention because winter is coming and the people have nothing in this cold season,” said Farhad, a Kabul resident.

some coal and wood sellers criticized the lack of markets and said that people are unable to provide fuel for their winter due to economic problems.

Source:  tolonews

