Every 10 minutes, one child is killed’ in Gaza

SHAFAQNA-Head of Gaza’s media10 minutes, one child is killed’ in Gaza.

office Salama Maarouf is speaking to reporters and providing figures about the number of deaths, injuries, and more.

Maarouf says at least 9,500 Palestinians have been killed since October 7, including 3,900 children.

“These numbers mean … every 10 minutes, one child is killed,” he said.

He reported some 24,158 injuries and said Israeli air strikes were “not restricted to a particular group” and also targeted paramedics and journalists. At least 46 journalists have been killed, according to the Gaza media office.

Maarouf said the health sector in particular “suffered several blows” with Israeli strikes putting 16 hospitals out of service as well as 32 other medical care facilities.

Source: Aljazeera