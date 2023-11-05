English
USA:Tens of thousands march in D.C. demanding ceasefire in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- Tens of thousands of people have marched in Washington, DC to demand a ceasefire in Gaza .

The demonstratorson Saturday directed their anger towards US President Joe Biden, accusing him of enabling genocide against Palestinians.

“Biden, Biden, you can’t hide; we charge you with genocide,” the protesters chanted.

The Biden administration has urged Israel to “minimise” civilian casualties, but also insisted that it is not drawing any “red lines” for how the US ally conducts its military operations.

Biden has also requested more than $14bn in aid for Israel from Congress to help fund the current war in Gaza, which has killed at least 9,488 Palestinians, according to health authorities in the Hamas-governed enclave.

Many protesters at Saturday’s rally called for an end to US assistance to Israel. The demonstration stretched several blocks from Freedom Plaza, near the White House, eastward towards the US Capitol.

Source: Al Jazeera

