Israeli attacks targeted Al-Maghazi & Jabalia refugee camps

SHAFAQNA- Health Ministry says Israeli attacks targeted Al-Maghazi and Jabalia refugee camps where dozens were also wounded.

Israel’s heavy bombardment of Gaza has intensified, particularly in the north where many civilians remain trapped and unable to flee. At least 47 people killed in an Israeli attack on Al-Maghazi refugee camp while six people killed in Jabalia refugee camp.

Israeli shelling also destroyed the main water source in Jabalia refugee camp. At least 9,488 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. More than 1,400 people killed in Israel.

Israeli attack targets Mosque in northern Gaza

Israeli forces arrest at least 46 Palestinians in West Bank

Israeli forces intensified raids, violence and arrests in the occupied West Bank last night. So far, the Israeli army has detained at least 46 Palestinians across the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Wafa news agency. In Ramallah, the Israeli army raided homes in the towns of Birzeit and Bil’in and detained a at least 14 Palestinians

Israeli army says it hit 2,500 targets in Gaza

The Israeli army says it hit more than 2,500 targets inside the Gaza Strip since the start of the war. In the latest update on its military operations inside the besieged enclave, the military said it continued to engage in “face-to-face” battles. The army said one of its air raids targeted one of Hamas’s military compounds overnight, which included observation posts and operational headquarters.

Source: Aljazeera