Israeli minister suspended after nuclear bomb comment

SHAFAQNA- The Israeli minister who, as we just reported, said dropping a nuclear bomb on Gaza is a possibility has been suspended from government meetings indefinitely, Israeli media reported.

Heritage Minister Amichay Eliyahu, an ultra-nationalist politician part of Netnayahu’s ruling coalition, told Israel’s Kol Barama radio he was not entirely satisfied with the scale of Israel’s retaliation in the Palestinian territory after Hamas fighters carried out a deadly attack on October 7 inside southern Israel.

In addition to the nuclear bomb comment, Amihai Eliyahu also suggested the entire besieged enclave’s population could move to Ireland or desert areas. Eliyahu later walked back on his comment saying it was “metaphorical”. At least 9,488 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. More than 1,400 people killed in Israel.

Source: aljazeera