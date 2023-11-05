Blinken meets Palestinian President amid protests in Ramllah

SHAFAQNA- The meeting between Blinken and Abbas lasted less than an hour. There were no statements at the end of the meeting from either side.

Blinken is already off to his next destination: Turkey.

What we know is Abbas would have asked for a ceasefire like other Arab leaders have already asked. But Blinken has rebuffed these requests and would have done the same with Abbas.

What Blinken has said is that he’s called for a humanitarian pause. But we know he’s not been able to persuade the Israelis to allow that.

Protests in Ramllah against Blinken’s visit

Small protests against Blinken’s visit are taking place. People said that the US is part of the aggression and also protested against the atrocities being committed in Gaza.

Fadi Quran, campaigns director for Avaaz in Ramallah, told Al Jazeera that increasing public pressure on the US government is important.

“Blinken is currently acting against the majority of the US public and US interest,” he said. “So continued public pressure will force the US to either decide to be complicit with the mass murder of Palestinians or to force Israel to go for a ceasefire.”

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com