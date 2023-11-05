Germany: Hamburg airport remains closed as hostage situation continues

SHAFAQNA-Germany’s Hamburg airport suspended all the flights on Sunday morning due to an ongoing hostage situation at the apron.

Authorities said negotiations are continuing with a 35-year-old man, who held his 4-year-old daughter hostage in a car next to a passenger plane, and described the incident as a “family drama.”

“We have contact with the man, he’s open to talking to us, this is good news,” police spokeswoman Sandra Levgrun told local news channel n-tv, adding that the airport remains closed for takeoffs and landings.

The man broke through a gate at about 8 p.m. local time on Saturday, drove onto the apron, and stopped near a passenger plane which was about to take off for Türkiye, authorities said.

