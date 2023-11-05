Jordan completely rejects separating West Bank & Gaza Strip

SHAFAQNA- Jordan’s King Abdullah II reaffirmed his rejection of attempts to separate the West Bank and Gaza Strip, stressing that both were part of the Palestinian state.

The king made the remarks during a meeting in Amman with several Arab foreign ministers to discuss Israel’s war on Gaza.

He said his country supported the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to establish their independent and sovereign state along the 1967 border with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The king renewed his calls for an immediate ceasefire and delivery of aid into the besieged Gaza, where over 9,488 people have been killed by Israeli strikes – mostly women and children.

The Jordanian leader emphasised the importance of continued Arab coordination to press pressure on the international community and influential global powers to reach a ceasefire, the statement said.

Source: newarab

