FAO & WFP give early warnings on acute food insecurity in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA-The World Food Programme and Food and Agriculture Organization warned of increasing food insecurity in Afghanistan.

According to the statement of the WFP and FAO, organizations within the United Nations, Afghanistan is placed among 8 countries whose citizens face severe food insecurity.

“Acute food insecurity is likely to worsen over the forecast period due to the likely drop in humanitarian funding and its destabilizing impact on the fragile macroeconomic situation,” the statement said.

“Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Haiti, Pakistan, Somalia, the Syrian Arab Republic and Yemen are hotspots of very high concern and in the included countries or territories, life-threatening conditions are expected to further intensify in the outlook period.” the statement said.

Meanwhile, some economic activists said that providing the work opportunity to citizens in the country can solve the challenges of food insecurity.

Source: aa

