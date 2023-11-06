What does Pakistan want to gain from forced return of Afghan refugees?

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN | by Arsal Mir- Today, two tragedies dominate the media and public opinion. Facilitating public opinion for the ongoing genocide of Palestinians at the hands of the Israeli state on the international media and the process of forcibly throwing Afghan refugees across the Durand Line on Pakistani media. The response of different states, their rulers and their associated media and interest groups to these two problems or tragedies is completely different.

This duplicity is making the fact more evident that human tragedy and any practical definition and interpretation of humanity and human rights is almost non-existent and everyone looks at it from their own perspective and interests. He uses it to achieve his goals. As it is permissible for Western states and media to violate every law of war and humanitarian law and genocide of Palestinians in the name of defense and security of an oppressor and occupying state. But the independent majority public opinion there also has a different perspective from its rulers and the media. A similar situation is found in Pakistan due to the forced evacuation of Afghan refugees.

Just as the German Nazis used to blame Jews for every evil and failure in Germany, the rulers of Pakistan today blame these oppressed Afghan refugees for every crime and social evil from smuggling to recession. which is actually the result of state policies, the actions and actions of the ruling class and its created interest groups. However, the difference between these two examples is that the Nazis used to collect Jews in Auschwitz and other concentration camps and then send them to the gas chambers, and the rulers of Pakistan want to collect these Afghan refugees in reform centers and throw them across the Durand Line. .

Ironically, these poor refugees were forced to leave their country and home by a systematic propaganda campaign in the 1980s and exposed to international and regional political and strategic interests. For four decades, they were used as a cover for the fulfillment of international, state and group interests, but at that time they were mujahids, defenders of Islam and Pakistan, but now they have been proven to be criminals and anti-social, perhaps a new regional political trick. There is an attempt to use me as a dowry or to offer sacrifices or to cover up old sins.

It is incomprehensible that in a security state like Pakistan, without the knowledge and consent of its security and law enforcement agencies and departments, refugees from other countries have been involved in international smuggling and crime for decades, but they are being found out today. be

It is no longer a secret that we were very fond of spreading our legs in many regions of the world, creating and disrupting various political and religious movements in the country. In this context, it is now a matter of research that for what purpose and where we used the cover of Afghan refugees.

It was a matter of Icing the cake, because we had nothing special to sell in the diplomatic arena, so the hospitality gifts of these refugees on the diplomatic table sold well in every forum. In exchange for this, we earned a lot of name and price. For four decades, even today, this is the most prominent part of our diplomatic cap.

In return, we received a lot of diplomatic support from the world, from dollars and modern weapons, and even today our diplomats do not hesitate to sell these refugees and Ansar thieves, but our deeds are such that in the end the blind can see. begins….

The behavior that the rulers are doing with the Afghan refugees today, in the future, both the Pakistani people and the state will have to bear the consequences in different ways.

According to international law, no refugee can be forcibly pushed back to the region, country or situation that forced him to migrate and become a refugee. If this precedent is set, its negative effects may also affect Pakistanis spread across the world. The problem of image will be different at the international and diplomatic level. But above all, it will fuel doubts about the intentions of the current establishment and the quality of the caretaker government they have brought in.

All this is happening at a time when the country does not even have an elected government (albeit a lame one), and this makes the reality that these watchdogs are who they are and have been brought in for a specific purpose. If you don’t believe, go to Quetta and ask a taxi driver about caretaker prime minister and interior minister. If they didn’t tell you everything in their place, in whose hands was the political birth, who fed them, who taught them to walk by holding their finger, then the rent is back.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com

Note: Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article