Israeli attack on Gaza: What will be the impact of the campaign of boycott of foreign products on the Pakistani economy?

In such a situation, after Israel’s non-ceasefire, the products of foreign companies whose owners are Jews are being boycotted in Pakistan and this campaign is gaining momentum.

Various materials related to this boycott campaign are being shared on social media. As do dozens of products that consumers claim are made by Israeli companies or owned by Jewish parent companies.

This includes the boycott of most multinational food chains, including everyday items.

Boycott is working. The boycott of Israeli products is working.’ This is the line that is seen everywhere on social media these days.

What is the goal of the Boycott Israel campaign?

Many people are contributing to this ongoing boycott campaign in Pakistan. In which apart from posting on social media, they are also removing boards of specific brands from various markets and shops.

Many have expressed their thoughts about this campaign on social media, saying that ‘if we cannot stop Israeli atrocities, at least we can harm them economically.’

Pakistani Muhammad Ali Khan, who is a part of this campaign, said while talking to BBC that this campaign of boycott against Israel is not new.

The campaign started in 2005 as Boycott Divestment and Sanctions (BDS), a non-violent campaign. As a Pakistani, I am part of this campaign because Israel is committing atrocities on Palestinians and no government in the world, including Pakistan, is stopping the Israeli aggression. So we as common people are resisting it economically.

On the other hand, social media users are also becoming a part of this boycott by expressing their feelings under the same objective.

Many users also posted pictures of foreign products in which the buyer is being given one item for free but they are boycotting these items.

Most of the users are trying to prove that this boycott campaign is having an effect by writing different captions.

Will this campaign really harm Israel?

On the other hand, many people are also raising the question regarding this boycott campaign, will this campaign really harm Israel or will it harm the Pakistani economy?

Talking to BBC on this question, economist Dr. Noor Fatima said, “As far as the idea that it will make a big difference to the Pakistani economy, it is not correct because this is a case of products or brands of foreign companies.” And they already keep their profit rates very high.’

Yes, if this campaign gains more momentum in the coming days, it is possible that the value of the sales and shares of these particular companies will fall.

Noor Fatima further explained that as far as the boycott of brands or products in Pakistan is concerned, the assumption is not correct.

Because Pakistan does not have any commercial relations with Israel, nor is Pakistan making any kind of exports there. The boycott campaign is a social and emotional campaign. With this, people are expressing their feelings.

He further said that the names of many companies that are not related to Israel are being targeted in this campaign because they have supported Israel.

Could this campaign threaten the jobs of people in Pakistan who are working in organizations that are being boycotted?

In response to this question, Dr. Noor Fatima said that if the company is closed down as a result of the loss of such companies, then this can happen.

When this question was put in front of Muhammad Ali Khan, who actively participated in this campaign, he said, “I don’t think that Pakistan will suffer from this.” There is a need to understand that the brands we are boycotting are not necessary for daily life.

Muhammad Ali Khan says that “of course, some brands are included in this campaign which are not related to Israel, but they are supporting Israeli aggression.” Which proves that they are standing with Israel at this time. And this is the reason why we as Muslims and human beings are standing against Israel at this time.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com

Note: Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article