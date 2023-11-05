Pope appeals for ceasefire in Holy Land

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis appealed for a ceasefire in the Holy Land.

“May we think about the children, all the children involved in this war, as well as in Ukraine and other conflicts: we are killing their future in this way.”

Pope Francis made that appeal for an end to the war in the Holy Land on Sunday at the Angelus prayer.

“I implore you to stop, in the name of God,” he said, adding: “Cease fire!”

The Pope expressed his hopes that “every possible avenue is pursued to absolutely avoid an escalation of the conflict, to provide assistance to the wounded, and to deliver aid to the population of Gaza, where the humanitarian situation is extremely dire.”

Source: Vatican News

