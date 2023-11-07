Climate change and its impact on Pakistani economy

It is even being said that $340 billion is needed to combat climate change and Pakistan’s expenditure on environmental protection measures by 2030 is estimated at $200 billion and eyes are on the former IMF.

Officials say additional funding for Pakistan from the IMF’s trust fund is under consideration in the next round of the IMF program to help Pakistan address its capital shortfall to combat the effects of climate change. Will help.

Now this is the situation, now climate change, its harms, its effects, protection from it, in order to be safe from it, the most severe climate change in Pakistan, capital is needed to be safe from its severity, and they are fully protected. The IMF should help to do this. While the IMF’s shunning of these issues came to the fore only after 4 weeks of negotiations, reviews, discussions and more in the early months of this year, Pakistan’s nose lines were pulled out.

Not long ago, Pakistan was the only country in the world that was severely affected by climate change. Most of the country was submerged under the flood. More than 30 billion dollars were lost, millions of cattle were swept away, hundreds of people were killed or killed by snake bites.

Countries around the world have recognized that Pakistan’s economy has sunk. Another two to two and a half million people survived the flood but fell into poverty.

More settled on its banks, crops were destroyed, food shortages of all kinds arose, but the truth is that the IMF did not pay attention. It was due in October 2022, it was delayed, then November was announced until the end of the year.

Then when they came, when they left, they said that the approval would be announced soon, although during the negotiations, they did not pay attention to the strictest demands and conditions and the words that a country whose millions of people are still surrounded by flood water. . No bread to eat, no slippers to wear, tattered old clothes, no roof over their heads, their fields are ruined before their eyes, the floods swept away their cattle as soon as they came.

However, no one considered the issue at hand in the name of climate change. Now, getting additional funding under IMF funding in the name of climate change seems to be a difficult task.

It is being said that the IMF will negotiate for the release of the tranche of 71 million dollars, all the preparations of Pakistan are complete. Pakistan has achieved the set structural targets and said it is going to recommend the next tranche if the review mission is satisfied.

It is hoped that the mission will get a different environment this time as the caretaker Federal Finance Minister Dr. Shamshad Akhtar and his team have made a lot of preparations in this regard.

The current account deficit has narrowed, imports have been reduced, revenues and investment are being reported to be higher. It is being said that in 2022, the steps taken to get the country out of the economic recession and the way it was suffering from the economic crisis have started showing positive results, but this time in the negotiations. Pakistan has to bring its own economy to the world economy and make a bid for negotiations.

Because the brutality and brutality of Israel is increasing and America is openly supporting it. He is surrendering to every illegal thing, which is having negative effects on the whole world and the world economy is going to collapse in a big way and America will have to bear the biggest loss. Sooner or later, the sales of products from Israeli and other heavily supported countries may decline.

Many countries have recalled or expelled their ambassadors from Israel. If this trend spreads to the Arab countries and the boycott of exports, oil shipments and its products to Israel continues, Israel will soon be on its knees. Will give support. Along with this, international trade will suffer a severe blow, which will affect Pakistan in such a way that its exports may decrease.

Although Pakistan’s imports are decreasing, the reduction is at the cost of exports or in the form of employment loss, so in the negotiations, as a country that is the real victim of poverty and climate change, they are Attention must be drawn and the harmful effects of the global economy that are soon to be set up will also need to be mentioned. Electricity, gas rates have been increased on the terms of IMF, State Bank has also maintained the interest rate at 22 percent.

The real problem of Pakistan is to bring foreign investment into the country, to increase exports and other economic problems, all of which are yet to be solved in the country, inflation is increasing. The benefit of reduction in the prices of petroleum products could not be passed on to the people.

