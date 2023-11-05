AA: Gaza & Ukraine wars show USA double standards

SHAFAQNA-Anadolu Ajansı wrote that American officials’ positions are contradictory regarding targeting hospitals, infrastructure, civilians and journalists during the Russian-Ukrainian war and the war that Israel is waging on the blocked Gaza Strip.

While US government officials do not hesitate to accuse, condemn and besiege Russia by imposing harsh sanctions because of Moscow’s “special military operation” in Ukraine, they take the opposite position regarding Israeli attacks on Gaza.

American officials make statements that implicitly suggest they view Israeli attacks as “legitimate acts,” without a single condemnation.

Although the number of civilian casualties in Israel’s bombing of the Al-Ahli Arabi Baptist Hospital in northern Gaza was much greater than losses in Russia’s targeting of the Maternity Hospital in Mariupol on March 9, 2022, the US administration did not show the same harsh reaction toward Tel Aviv, when compared to Russia.

The US even neglected to hold Israel responsible for the hospital bombing.