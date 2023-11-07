Karbala: Holy Shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) ready for treatment of wounded from Gaza Strip

SHAFAQNA– The Holy Shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) has made contacts with the Palestinian Red Crescent Society for the transfer of the wounded from the attacks of the Israeli regime on the Gaza Strip to be treated in hospitals affiliated with this shrine. Additionally, it has corresponded with the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs to coordinate with the Egyptian side.

According to Shafaqna, quoting Al-forat news, Haider Al-Abbadi, the head of the Health, Treatment, and Medical Education Organization of the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussein (AS), stated in a statement: “Under the guidance of Sheikh Abdul-Mahdi Al-Karbalai, the custodian of the shrine, we have informed the Palestinian Red Crescent Society that we are fully prepared for the transfer and treatment of the wounded from the attacks by the Zionists in the Gaza Strip in our hospitals and medical centers.”

He emphasized: “To obtain the approval of the Egyptian government for ensuring the security of the route from Cairo Airport to the entry of the wounded into Iraq and their immediate treatment upon arrival in Karbala, correspondence has been conducted with the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”

He added: “We have declared a state of emergency in all medical institutions affiliated with the shrine to receive the wounded and provide immediate assistance and other primary emergency services. Additionally, significant quantities of various medications have been prepared for transportation to Palestinian hospitals in the Gaza Strip via Egypt’s land after obtaining the approval of the Egyptian government, and the shrine will cover the transportation costs.”

On the other hand, Jamaluddin Shahrestani, the media coordinator of the Hussaini Shrine, also stated: “This initiative is a practical translation of the recommendations of the Supreme Religious Authority, the Grand Ayatollah Sistani, in support and solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine.”

Shahrestani expressed: “The mentioned recommendations emphasize the necessity of breaking the unjust siege and the brutal aggressions; a suffocating blockade that has been imposed on the people of Palestine for several months now.”

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com