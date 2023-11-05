Iran’s Supreme Leader: Practical support should be provided by Muslim governments for Gaza

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, met with Ismail Haniyeh, Chairman of the political bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, Ismail Haniyeh presented a report on the latest developments in Gaza and the crimes of Israel regime, as well as the latest developments in the West Bank.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution reiterated his appreciation for the patience and perseverance of the steadfast people of Gaza and strongly deplored the crimes committed by Israel with the direct support of the United States and some Western countries. He also underlined the Islamic Republic of Iran’s permanent policy of supporting the Palestinian Resistance forces against Israel occupation.

Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that serious action needs to be taken by Islamic countries and international organizations and that comprehensive and practical support should be provided by Muslim governments for the people of Gaza.

Source: english.khamenei

