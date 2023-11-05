Abbas: PA will return to Gaza if ‘solution’ found to conflict

SHAFAQNA-Palestinian Authority could return to power in Gaza only if ‘comprehensive solution’ is found to conflict, Palestine’s President says.

Abbas tells Blinken that the PA will “fully assume our responsibilities within the framework of a comprehensive political solution that includes all of the West Bank, including east Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip”.

Israel’s heavy bombardment of Gaza has intensified, particularly in the north where many civilians remain trapped and unable to flee.

Israeli attacks on three refugee camps in the last 24 hours have killed more than 50 people.

At least 9,770 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. More than 1,400 people killed in Israel.

