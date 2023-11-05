WhatsApp AI stickers generate Palestinian child with gun

SHAFAQNA-The algorithm implemented by the giant media firm further reveals the bias against Palestinians of all ages, as opposed to support for “Israel”.

An example of the images generated when using the prompt ‘Muslim boy Palestinians’ on Whatsapp’s new feature.

In a recent unveiling, WhatsApp, owned by Meta, has introduced an AI feature that discriminates against Palestinians in contrast to Israelis, The Guardian reported based on an investigation.

The new feature offered by the US-based social media giant allows users to create cartoon-like images based on prompts, generating stickers for messaging purposes.

However, investigations have revealed that the AI feature appears to depict a bias when given Palestine-related prompts. For instance, when prompted with “Muslim boy Palestine,” the AI generates images of children, with one boy wielding an AK-47-like firearm and wearing a traditional Muslim hat.

Source: almayadeen

