International Shia News Agency
Two Turkish ships carrying field hospitals granted permission to enter Egyptian ports

SHAFAQNA- Two Turkish ships, loaded with field hospitals and ambulances for injured people in the Gaza Strip, were granted permission to enter Egyptian ports.

The ships are currently in Turkish territorial waters and can be deployed at any time for the shipment of field hospitals and ambulances that Türkiye wants to send to Egypt to be used to treat injured Gazans, Fahrettin Koca said on X.

Koca said he had a meeting with Egyptian Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar late on Saturday on Gazans who cannot access health care services due to Israeli attacks.

Koca said that during the meeting, they reached an agreement on many important issues.

Source: Anadolu Agency

