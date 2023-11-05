English
Iran FM meets UN special envoy for Yemen

SHAFAQNA-Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has met with The UN special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg to discuss the latest situation in the Arab country.

On Sunday, Amirabdollahian held talks with Grundberg who was visiting Tehran as part of an official visit.

The two diplomats discussed the latest developments in Yemen, a country beset by more than eight years of war.

Yemen has been under attack by Saudi Arabia and its allies since March 2015. There has been a lull in the fighting in recent months amid negotiations for peace.

Iran has repeatedly called for the cessation of hostilities and for finding a political solution to the political disputes in Yemen.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com

