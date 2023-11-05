Iran FM meets UN special envoy for Yemen

On Sunday, Amirabdollahian held talks with Grundberg who was visiting Tehran as part of an official visit.

The two diplomats discussed the latest developments in Yemen, a country beset by more than eight years of war.

Yemen has been under attack by Saudi Arabia and its allies since March 2015. There has been a lull in the fighting in recent months amid negotiations for peace.

Iran has repeatedly called for the cessation of hostilities and for finding a political solution to the political disputes in Yemen.