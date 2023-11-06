Blinken meets with Iraqi PM to discuss Israel-Palestine conflict

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Prime Minister Al-Sudani met with the USA’s Secretary of State on Sunday (05 Nov. 2023) in Baghdad, where they discussed the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Al-Sudani emphasized that the international community must bear responsibility regarding the massacres committed by the Israeli occupying forces in the Gaza Strip, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The meeting addressed the escalating developments in Gaza and the need to contain the crisis and ensure that it does not expand. The two sides talked about the importance of coordination to deliver humanitarian aid to the Palestinians besieged in Gaza.

The Iraqi Prime Minister re-affirmed Iraq’s stance rejecting Israeli aggression against Gaza and the urgent need to achieve an immediate ceasefire.

Al-Sudani highlighted the importance of opening border crossings to avoid the worsening humanitarian catastrophe, which claimed the lives of thousands of civilians, including women and children.

The Iraqi Prime Minister called on the international community to stop Israel from bombarding hospitals, targeting civilians, and committing ethnic cleansing against the Palestinian people.

Secretary of State Blinken said that Palestinians should not be “forcibly displaced” outside Gaza, which has been under brutal Israeli bombing that left nearly ten thousand dead since October 7.

Source: Iraqinews