Raisi: Iran-Iraq share common stance on Palestine

“We believe that the [Israeli] bombings [of Gaza] must be stopped immediately, a ceasefire be established, and aid be provided to the oppressed and powerful people of Gaza,” he said. The Iranian President called the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip a “genocide”, particularly against children, carried out with the support of the United States and certain European countries. Raisi further said the Israel regime has collapsed, yet the Americans want to keep it alive. “This disgraceful defeat of the Zionist regime cannot be compensated by crime against humanity,” he asserted.

Sudani: Iraq insists on principled position with regard to issue of Palestine

For his part, the Iraqi Prime Minister said Iraq insists on its principled position with regard to the issue of Palestine and the Palestinian people’s struggle to achieve their freedom and establish an independent state with Al-Quds as its capital.

“The recent crisis was not just born on October 7 this year, but it was the result of the Israel regime’s criminal policies against the Palestinian nation, which took place with the killing and forced displacement of the Palestinian nation, settlement expansion policies, and desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque,” he said.

He added: “I would like to clearly state that the international community and institutions have failed to fulfill their duties and obligations” concerning Palestine.

Source: IRNA

