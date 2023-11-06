Global calls for ceasefire as Israel hits Gaza shelters

SHAFAQNA-Death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza nears 10,000 as bombing shows no signs of slowing down.

As heavy bombardment continues throughout the night across Gaza, 18 UN and other humanitarian organisations issue statement calling for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire”.

At least 9,922 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza and the occupied West Bank since October 7. More than 1,400 people were killed in Hamas’s attack on Israel.

The party of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemns Israel’s “barbaric war of extermination”.

The UN says 88 UNRWA staff killed in Gaza, the “highest number” of “UN fatalities ever recorded in a single conflict”.

Jordan says its air force parachuted urgent medical aid to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza.

Israeli strikes kill more than 200 people in Gaza overnight

In a statement the ministry added that the death toll only covered Gaza City and the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

Source: Aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com