Iran’s Supreme Leader: Muslim world must increase political pressures on USA & Israel to stop Gaza massacre

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s Supreme Leader, the Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, said that it is essential to increase political pressures on the US and the Israel regime to stop the massacre in Gaza.

The Leader made the remarks during a meeting with Iraqi prime minister, Mohammad Shia’ al-Sudani and his accompanying delegation on November 6, 2023.

Ayatollah Khamenei extended his gratitude to the Iraqi government and nation for the good, strong stance they have taken in supporting the people of Gaza. He also stressed the need for the Islamic world to increase political pressure on the US and the Israel regime for the cessation of the killings of the Gazan people.

“As an important country in the region, Iraq can play a special role in this field by creating a new path in the Arab world and the Islamic world,” highlighted the Leader.

While pointing to the lamentable situation in Gaza and the wounded hearts of all the free people that are aching as a result of these crimes and atrocities, Ayatollah Khamenei stated, “From the very first days of the attacks of the Israel regime, all evidence pointed to the direct involvement of the US in the administration of the war. The longer the current war goes on, the evidence showing the direct role of the US in directing the crimes of the Israel regime in Gaza becomes more pronounced.”

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution reiterated that if their weapon supplies and political support stops, the Israel regime will be incapable of continuing. He further added that the Americans are truly accomplices of the Israel in the crimes that are being committed in Gaza.

He underlined that, “Despite all the killings that are carried out in Gaza, the Israel regime has so far failed in this incident because it has not been able to restore its lost reputation and it will not be able to restore it in the future either.”

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution emphasized the need for an all-out effort to increase political pressure on the US and the Israel regime in order to stop the bombings in the Gaza Strip. “By working together, the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq can play a role and be influential in this field.”

Iraqi Prime Minister: Iraq is at the forefront of supporting oppressed Gazans

Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani described the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation as a heroic operation that brought joy to all the freedom fighters in the world. “Despite this joy, we are all deeply devastated by the brutal massacre in Gaza, which is a collective revenge on the people of this small region,” he added.

The Iraqi Prime Minister pointed out that, “In the case of Gaza, the Iraqi government and the nation of Iraq, as well as the internal political currents, are at the forefront of supporting the oppressed Gazans. The Iraqi government has made extensive political efforts to stop the crimes in Gaza.”

Criticizing the silence of international assemblies and human rights advocates in the face of these crimes, Mr. Al-Sudani emphasized that, “The efforts we are making are first of all aimed at putting an end to these bombings. The next step is to send food and medical aid to the people of Gaza. Necessary arrangements have been made in this regard during our negotiations with the Iranian president.”

Source: english.khamenei

www.shafaqna.com