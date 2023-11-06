Pope skips delivering speech to European rabbis

SHAFAQNA-Pope Francis on Monday skipped reading a prepared speech for a meeting with European rabbis, telling them he was not feeling well.

The Vatican said he was suffering from a slight cold but would go ahead with his other engagements for the day.

“Good morning. I greet you all and I welcome you and thank you for this visit, which greatly pleases me,” he told a delegation from the Conference of European Rabbis.

“But it happens that I am not well and because of this I prefer not to read the speech but give you a copy,” he said.

Francis appeared to be short of breath as he greeted the rabbis at the start of the meeting, and the cancellation of his speech set off a brief health scare for the 86-year-old pontiff.

Francis is missing part of one lung, which was removed when he was a young man in his native Argentina.

Source: reuters

www.shafaqna.com